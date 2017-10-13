Gold medal-winner discusses Hockey World Cup hopes

Detailed planning, coping with stardom and overcoming a heart attack were all part of an open conversation between gold medal-winning hockey coach Danny Kerry and the two authors of a best-selling book.

More than 50 hockey players and their friends and family gathered at the Pelicans Hockey clubhouse at Lynnsport last weekend, to hear Olympic gold medal-winning coach and former Pelican Kerry talk about his experiences in Rio and his hopes for next year’s Hockey World Cup.

Mr Kerry was talking at the launch of the The History Makers, a book that celebrates the gold medal won by Team GB women’s hockey at the Rio Olympics. The book was co-authored by local writer, former Pelican hockey player and Lynn News columnist Sarah Juggins, along with Norwich-based hockey writer Richard Stainthorpe.

Ms Juggins, who has seen the book go to the top of the charts in the Amazon books on sports events category, has been both amazed and humbled at the response since it was released just over a month ago.

She said: “Richard and myself knew it was a story that had to be told. The fact that nine million people tuned in to watch the final showed what a momentous win it was.”