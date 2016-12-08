Golden moment for Snettisham students at book launch

Pupils at Snettisham Primary School have enjoyed a golden moment after a book they wrote with a retired teacher was launched this week.

The book, called Gold from Norfolk, covers local historical topics including the Snettisham Hoard, Boudica and the Celts.

Launch of a new book put together by pupils at Snettisham Primary School. Gold from Norfolk ANL-160512-184340009

The idea came from ex-teacher John Haden who wanted to continue working with children after he retired, and so approached Snettisham school and asked if they would be interested in working together to create this historical work.

Cerrie Holmes, a class teacher at Snettisham, said Mr Haden then started working on the project with year six students, most of whom are now year sevenpupils at Smithdon High School, in May this year.

The work then continued after the summer holiday period, when new year six and year five pupils were also brought on board.

Mrs Holmes said: “The children, with help from Mr Haden, researched the topic areas, and then he used that research to create the book.

Launch of a new book put together by pupils at Snettisham Primary School. Gold from Norfolk ANL-160512-184355009

“The children learned a lot during the project and they thoroughly enjoyed it.”

She added that the 30 or so youngsters involved also were given the responsibility for planning the book’s launch party, which borough mayor David Whitby attended.

“A big thank you goes to Hall’s Exhibition Foundation of Snettisham which funded the printing of the book,” Mrs Holmes said.

Gold from Norfolk is an 80-page, A5-sized book which is available to buy from the school office, but will also be on sale at some of the school’s events.