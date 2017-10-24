Golf club hosts special raffle for Macmillan

King’s Lynn Golf Club was the venue for the raffle draw of an enormous hamper gifted to Macmillan by Mr Tim Smith of Williams Refrigeration.

The raffle tickets were sold over several weeks and raised £725. The draw was undertaken by Sally Bettison, ladies captain.

The winner was Neil Jary with Bill Brice winning the bottle of champagne.

Howard Moore thanks Sally Bettison and King’s Lynn Golf Club for undertaking the raffle and particular thanks should also go to Tim Smith for his generosity. Picture submitted