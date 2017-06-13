‘Good’ rating for Snettisham Primary School

Snettisham Primary School has received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted inspectors – just three years after it was reported to be in special measures.

Staff and governors at the school, which became an academy within the West Norfolk Trust in 2014, are “extremely pleased” with their Ofsted report as it highlights some of their many strengths and positive aspects.

Chairman of West Norfolk Academies Trust, Roger Livesey, said: “This is a wonderful result for Snettisham. Three years ago the school was in special measures and joined the West Norfolk Academies Trust.”

Last year, Snettisham Primary School opened a new classroom block and newly installed trim trail at a cost of £250,000.

Officially opened by North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham, The West Norfolk Academies Trust took the decision to demolish the aging classrooms and replace them with a modern modular buildings.

Mr Livesey added: “The Trust is proud to have contributed to a new state of the art building for reception and pre-school pupils.

“Standards in the school have improved beyond recognition and all staff, parents and governors are to be congratulated on their efforts.”

The Ofsted report said: “Leaders have established stability following a lengthy period of turbulence, securing improvements in teaching and a shared commitment from all staff to improve the school further.

“Governors and trustees provide a good level of support and challenge for school leaders. They use their wide-ranging skills and support the school’s improvement well. The school is highly inclusive.

“Teachers plan lessons which interest and motivate pupils. They have good relationships with pupils.

“Behaviour is good across the school. Pupils enjoy learning and playing together. Those pupils with behavioural issues are well managed so that they rarely disrupt the learning of others.”