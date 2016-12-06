Grandparents of Corrie McKeague announce five figure reward for information to end family’s ‘torment’

The grandparents of missing airman Corrie McKeague have announced a five figure reward for information leading to the discovery and return of their ‘beautiful’ grandson.

Mary and Oliver McKeague, from Cupar in Fife, believe the 23-year-old’s disappearance after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds in September may involve a third party who he may have gone with.

Oliver McKeague

They cite two suspected kidnapping attempts of military servicemen earlier this year.

Mr McKeague, 72, said: “Corrie’s base at RAF Honington is near two other military bases, RAF Marham to the north, and Aldershot Camp to the south, and each recently reported suspected kidnapping attempts of military servicemen. You could draw a near straight line on a map and connect all three. Corrie’s base is right in the middle.”

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said there are no known links to either the RAF Marham or Aldershot Camp incidents but they continue to investigate all possibilities.

Mrs McKeague, 69, hopes the reward will motivate someone to come forward to help find her ‘beautiful’ grandson, who went missing the day of his stepmother’s birthday.

She said: “We’re heartbroken, but we’re not giving up. Corrie would expect us to stay strong.

“I can’t describe how empty and helpless you feel when a family member goes missing. This is what has happened to us. This is why we’re here. To ask for your help.

“We have pledged this reward following the now 10 week search involving local Suffolk police and military, the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue organisation and masses of volunteers from in and around Bury St Edmunds. Their support has been incredible. Now we need someone to come forward.”

Corrie went out with friends in Bury on the evening of Friday, September 23, but was separated early the following morning while leaving the Flex nightclub, in St Andrew’s Street South.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

He was last seen in the town centre on CCTV at 3.25am wearing a light pink Ralph Lauren shirt, white jeans and brown suede timberland boots with light soles.

A qualified gunner and team medic, Corrie joined II Squadron RAF Regiment three years ago and lives on the RAF Honington base in the southeast of England with his black pug puppy, Louell.

Mrs Mckeague said: “He’s a handsome young man, about 5’10” with light brown hair and a cheeky grin.”

Corrie’s last sighting shows the young squaddie walking from a shop doorway and walking into a horseshoe-shaped area at 3.25am in Brentgovel Street and no sighting of him emerging.

The reward poster to help find Corrie McKeague ANL-160612-115315001

Mr McKeague added: “The CCTV cameras show him walking in but not coming out. He seems to have just vanished. But people don’t just vanish; they leave or they get taken away.

“We think Corrie arranged to meet someone that night but we don’t know who, and then got into a car and disappeared.

“We know he didn’t just run away; he loved his fellow squaddies, his life and the career direction he had chosen. He was so proud the day he passed out and joined 2 Squadron RAF Regiment three years ago, and so were we.”

They were joined at a press conference at Worlington Hall Country House Hotel by their son and Corrie’s dad Martin, who turns 48 on Friday. He plans to hand out leaflets in Bury town centre on Friday evening.

He said: “Ten weeks down the line, I believe something sinister has happened to Corrie. Somebody knows something so we’re hoping this reward will make someone come forward and end this torment, torture, for everybody because nobody deserves to go through this.

“We just want Corrie back. We’re not looking at a good outcome, but we just want Corrie back one way or another.”

The McKeague family are asking for any information from anyone who may have been in the town that evening or who may know of Corrie’s whereabouts.

Police are still looking to identify 10 individuals seen on CCTV in Bury St Edmunds around the time of Corrie’s disappearance.

There are a number of ways to make contact if you think you may have seen Corrie or have information about his whereabouts, including the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019 or if you are not happy to talk to the police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For anyone who would like to make a donation to support the efforts of the Suffolk Lowland Search & Rescue (SULSAR) team, you can do so at the crowdfunding site Just Giving at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/findcorrie