Grant means Raymond can go to Beachamwell hall

Managers of Beachamwell’s village hall have hailed a £28,000 grant, which they say will help to make the facility accessible to the whole village community.

At the moment, some villagers like Raymond Hartley, pictured above, are unable to access the building.

But a new grant awarded to the hall by WREN is intended to change all that.

It will be used to widen doors and reconfigure the village hall’s current cloakroom facilities to accommodate a disabled toilet.

Officials hope the work will be completed by the autumn.

Leah Spencer, of the village hall committee, said: “This project will provide a real boost to the local community, as it will ensure equal access to the wide programme of social and cultural events, which take place in our hall throughout the year. It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money.

Ben Walker, of WREN, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Beachamwell Village Hall’s accessibility project and pleased our funding will help to create an inclusive and fully accessible facility to all members of the community.”