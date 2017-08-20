Great Bircham French Fair goes ahead despite dry rot

The people of Great Bircham turned out in force to celebrate the village’s annual French fair.

Almost 2,000 people attended Great Bircham French Fair on Saturday to immerse themselves in a “bustling French market” and to support their local church.

Great Bircham French Fair Mike Smith

St Mary the Virgin was struck with dry rot last month and, since then, churchgoers have been collecting donations to buy a new church floor.

Organiser George Hall said: “We put a temporary floor down because of the dry rot. We accepted the challenge it created and it actually made for more space for stalls and singers. We raised more than £6,000 towards the church’s floor.”

The church floor is estimated to cost £200,000 to fix completely.

Mr Hall added: “Everybody who came seemed to enjoy themselves. It was a very fun day and a really enjoyable family event.”

Great Bircham French Fair Bob Wilson

Great Bircham French Fair Keiron Forshaw and Cheyanne Forshaw