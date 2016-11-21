Great Dunham church to get £240,000 makeover

The most complete Saxon church in Norfolk is set to undergo £240,000 of renovation work should its bid for a Heritage Lottery Grant be successful.

St Andrew’s Church, in Great Dunham, is at the second stage of its application after the Parochial Church Council contributed £24,000 towards the project.

The listed Grade 1 building is in urgent need of structural repair to the roof, rainwater guttering, surface water drains and flooring.

Project co-ordinator Keith Mitchell said: “This is fantastic news for the village and beyond.

“A Heritage Lottery Grant will be the first step in preserving this historic church for the community and for future generations.

“It will also help provide a variety of educational and community opportunities.”

The aim of the church is to preserve its heritage for future generations and to encourage community involvement through several initiatives, such as working with the adjoining primary school.

This would be in the form of a heritage trail workbook and conservation items, together with a new church guidebook, a designated website, digital display boards and an archive group.

A new heating system is

also a priority and if they are successful with their bid, work is expected to commence early in 2018.

Professor Sandy’ Heslop, a professor of visual arts at the UEA who has lived in the village for many years, said: “This is the most sophisticated building extant in West Norfolk from the two decades following the Norman Conquest.”

Malcolm Starr, Historic England architect, said: “It is impossible to sufficiently stress the importance of this church which is undoubtedly of national significance.”

Just before the PCC applied to the Heritage Lottery Fund a year ago, Prof Heslop addressed a public meeting in the village on the importance of the building, its construction and design.

Churchwarden, Christopher Ridout, has also expressed his delight at St Andrew’s first stage award.