Great Escape: project volunteers are selling their plants and vegetables

The Green Britain Centre in Swaffham opened its new charity garden on Monday, selling products made by volunteers from the ESCAPE Project.

ESCAPE Project is an organisation that supports vulnerable adults, offering social hours and gardening classes.

Joint project coordinator, Katy Fullilove, said: “We sell plants and vegetables that our volunteers have grown. In winter, we hope to sell our own woodcraft items.”

Pictured are: Clare Peak, Brian Nicholson and Susan Ashby.

MLNF17MF09019