Great Massingham and Docking doctor bids farewell after 26 years

A monumental 26 years at Great Massingham and Docking surgeries has come to a close for Dr Anthony Burgess, now 55.

On Friday, an event was held at Ripper Hall, Docking, to commemorate the leaving and retirement of Dr Burgess. He begun at the surgery in 1990. During his time at Great Massingam, he has been involved with Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he held the position of clinical assistant in paediatrics for seven years.

Dr Burgess was closely involved with the West Norfolk Health Authority, having held positions in multiple areas. he was also prominent at the West Anglia Primary Care Trust, where he was chairman for four years. He later returned to the PCT in a commissioning role in 2010.

Barry White from the surgery paid tribute to his co-worker. He said: “In dealing with patients he is always diligent, with a mixture of professionalism, pride, and sound judgment, all tempered with a fine sense of humour.”

The picture above shows guests at Ripper Hall on Friday with Dr Burgess in the centre with his partner, Merly Alexander, left, Dr Sally Hall, the Docking practice partner, right. mlnf16pm11021