Great Massingham housing bid submitted

Proposals for a new housing development in a West Norfolk village have been submitted to officials.

Outline planning permission is being sought for up to 16 new homes on land south of Walcups Lane, Great Massingham.

Documents submitted to West Norfolk Council on behalf of the applicant, Derek Hales Ltd, said the proposal was intended to reflect the nature of the area and the limitations of the site itself.

The report said: “The site consists of flat arable land classed as grade three (moderate quality) agricultural land not currently in agricultural production.”

It added that any houses built on the land would need to be sympathetically designed because of the site’s proximity to the grade two listed Abbey House.

The land has already been included in West Norfolk Council’s framework for future development across the borough.

At least 12 homes were envisaged for the site in those proposals.

The document was backed by council leaders earlier this month, after a government inspector recommended a series of amendments.

It is set to be debated again at the council’s meeting next week.