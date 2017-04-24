Great Massingham’s Linda loses her locks for charity

Regular fundraiser Linda Brown, 65, was at it again last week when she had her hair cut off to support two charities.

The Great Massingham resident donated her locks to the Little Princess Trust before a number of fundraising stalls and raffle raised a further £2,500 for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice Nook Appeal.

Linda, who has lived in the village all of her life, said: “I just saw this image of a little girl and wanted to do something to help. When you see images of children like that it just made me want to carry on and go through with it.

“We’ve raised a fantastic amount of money and that would never have been possible without the help and support of other people in the village.

“It’s a very close-knit community and village people are always willing to help.”

Pictured above is Linda Brown with hairdresser Charlie Figura following her head shave. Picture: mlnf17af04335