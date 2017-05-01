Great start to King’s Lynn Town Guides’ 40th year

A guided-tour group in Lynn has enjoyed a successful start to their 40th anniversary season at the weekend when 87 people turned out to attend their free historic town walk.

Officials from King’s Lynn Town Guides said they were “overwhelmed” with the response they had on Bank Holiday Sunday.

Town Guides chairman Bob Price said: “When we first conceived the idea of a free walk to commemorate our 40th anniversary, we only had two guides lined up for the day.

“But in the end, we needed seven!”

The idea was to get local people interested in discovering the history of the town and create awareness of the work of the guides.

Mr Price added: “We also took the opportunity to promote some of Lynn’s other attractions and gave out leaflets from the Tourist Information Centre.

“It’s great to think that we might have so many local people now spreading their newly found knowledge of the town and promoting the work of the guides to their family and friends.”

The guides who worked on Sunday said those who attended their walks and finished the tour, despite being local, had learned more about Lynn.

Peter Jackson said: “I had 17 in my group, who were local, interested and weighed down with leaflets when we finished.

“One visitor wanted my details to arrange a family tour and some of the others had good local knowledge.”

Another guide Alison Miller added: “There were 18 on my walk. All were local to the area, some from villages or Downham, and one lady who has only lived in Lynn for three months.

“They were certainly appreciative and though they all knew the town, said they had learned lots of new things.”

If you would like to go on a guided walk with the Town Guides, they take place at 2pm every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday until the end of October (except for the first Saturday of the month, when the start time is 11am).

There are also several additional special and themed walks to look out for.

As well as the Historic Lynn walk, the guides also offer a Maritime Trail walk through the town.

You can find full details of the walks on the Visit West Norfolk website at www.visitwestnorfolk.com

Alternatively, you can contact the King’s Lynn Tourist Information Centre situated at the Custom House on 01553 763044.