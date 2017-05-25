Green-fingered volunteers transform garden at Middleton Academy

Green-fingered parents, children and staff at Middleton Primary Academy put their gardening knowledge to fine use when helping redevelop the school garden.

The garden, which had originally been installed through a community project with MARS, had fallen into a state of disrepair.

More than 10 volunteers joined forces to transform the garden back to its original look.

King’s Lynn Timber Services, based at Horsley Fields, helped provide all of the timber while William George and Son, from Blackborough End, kindly supplied the top soil. One of the children’s parents, who keeps horses, brought in some horse manure for the project.

School caretaker Steve Donoclift said: “We have done some amazing things to the garden in the space of a few hours and I’m so proud of everyone who was involved. The skill set of the parents involved was incredible.

“It gives us the incentive and motivation to make sure the work is carried on and that the garden always looks nice.”

Office manager Sadie Norman added: “The school is really thankful for everyone’s support.

“The plan is to engage the parents to help us a lot more and that’s something we’d also like to do in the community a lot more.”

Involved in the project were: James Wilkison, Jo Wilkinson, Henry Wilkinson, Tania Wilkinson, Colin Partridge, Finn Partridge, Evie Partridge, Jackie Scott, Pete Scott, Steve Donoclift, Sadie Norman and Maddie Norman.

The school’s next big event will be a summer fete on Tuesday, July 4, between 2.30 and 4pm.

Pictured are volunteers during the gardening project.

