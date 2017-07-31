Green-fingered West Norfolk residents honoured at awards night

Dedicated allotmenteers have been recognised at West Norfolk’s annual Allotment Challenge.

Green-fingered residents were honoured at a special presentation held at Lynn’s Town Hall on Wednesday evening.

There were 12 winners in five categories who were presented with their awards by West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower.

Deputy council leader Elizabeth Nockolds, who was also one of the judges, said: “Allotments in King’s Lynn are maintained to an incredibly high standard by knowledgeable and skilled gardeners, which makes judging our annual competition a tough job, but a rewarding one.

“Having an allotment has so many benefits: fresh air and exercise, your own produce, getting to know a community of fellow gardeners, or just getting close to nature.

“The council has sites in a variety of places, so there’ll probably be a plot to suit everyone.”

The winners were as follows:

Best Newcomer: Mr Martyn Alton; Best Novice: Mr Giuseppe Lombardo; Best Group: Lynn Community Allotment and West Norfolk MIND; Best Kept Overall: 1 Mr & Mrs Ridley, 2 Mr Terry Setchell, 3 Mr Gordon Smith; Best Self-managed Site: 1 Drakes Field, 2 Winfarthing Avenue, 3 Old Gala Ground, 4 North Lynn, 5 Sharpin’s Field.

A standard allotment plot measures 250 metres squared and costs just the equivalent of the price of a bag of carrots per week.

To apply for a plot, or find out more, just search ‘allotments’ on: www.west-norfolk.gov.uk