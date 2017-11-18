Greenfingered Rotarians paint King’s Lynn purple for polio

Greenfingered members of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn have planted thousands of purple crocus corms to support the Rotary Foundation’s PolioPlus program.

At the end of this planting session, the club will have planted 40,000 corms on the verges and roundabouts in Lynn over a period of five years to raise awareness of polio.

Club member Ron Jackson said: “We hope the community that has so generously supported the work of Rotary, will see and appreciate the spring show of purple over the years ahead, which will enhance the town’s green spaces.”

Photo: SUBMITTED