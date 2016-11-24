Search

Greyfriars School support Children in Need

Non-uniform day and stalls IAO Children In Need at Greyfriars Primary School, King's Lynn Children in Need poster board made by sisters, Demi Hunt-Frost (9), Ellerslie Hunt-Frost (6), Amber Hunt-Frost (10) ANL-161118-154341009

Pupils from Greyfriars School in Lynn dedicated a whole week to fundraising for Children in Need.

Youngsters held a bake-off and cake sale, a game stall and a non-uniform day to raise a fantastic total of £790.

Pictured above with a Children in Need poster board which was made by three sisters are, from left: Demi Hunt-Frost, 9, Ellerslie Hunt-Frost, 6 and Amber Hunt-Frost, 10.

Picture: PAUL MARSH

