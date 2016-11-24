Greyfriars School support Children in Need

Pupils from Greyfriars School in Lynn dedicated a whole week to fundraising for Children in Need.

Youngsters held a bake-off and cake sale, a game stall and a non-uniform day to raise a fantastic total of £790.

Pictured above with a Children in Need poster board which was made by three sisters are, from left: Demi Hunt-Frost, 9, Ellerslie Hunt-Frost, 6 and Amber Hunt-Frost, 10.

Picture: PAUL MARSH

