Grieving South Wootton parents plan their ‘Summer’s Ball’

A couple from South Wootton are hosting a charity ball in memory of their daughter and in aid of the ‘one-woman charity’ who helped them.

Verity Gamble and her husband Ashley decided to organise ‘Summer’s Ball’ after Theresa McGrath, of Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, supported them when their baby Summer was stillborn in September.

Mrs McGrath, who makes keepsakes for parents who have lost a baby, helped Mr and Mrs Gamble grieve for baby Summer, and now the couple want to give back to her.

Mrs Gamble said: “Until this happens so close to home, most are unaware of these charities. Theresa is a one-woman charity who travels to support families who have lost babies at different stages of pregnancy or died shortly after birth.

“She offers beautiful keepsakes for free, such as photography, casts of hands and feet, prints into glass, ceramics, baby dresses, plus lots of other things.”

And so the couple, who also have a two-year-old daughter named Gracie, planned Summer’s Ball, which will be held on Saturday, September 30, at Knights Hill Hotel, Lynn, to fundraise for Mrs McGrath and her charity.

Mrs Gamble said: “Theresa, not wanting to let families down, often ends up funding these herself. Experiencing Theresa’s charity first hand, I am organising the ball to raise money to enable this charity to continue providing parents with everlasting memories.

“Parents like us were only able to spend a short time with our babies, but this charity lets us hold on to these memories forever.”

Tickets to Summer’s Ball cost £40 per person, which includes a three course meal with live entertainment from West End Jerseys, a solo sax-clarinet and a disco from RT Events.

There will also be a charity auction and raffles, with an abundance of prizes including signed CDs, a family ticket to a panto, and numerous gift cards, among others.

Mrs Gamble said: “We will hopefully be able to raise some much-needed funds to enable families who find themselves in the same situation as us to get some special keepsakes they can treasure forever.”

To buy your ticket, please visit: www.summersball.co.uk.