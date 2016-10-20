Grimston display is part of Big Draw Festival

Norfolk Creative Arts, Grimston’s new arts school, held a free family-friendly drawing workshop on Saturday as part of this month’s world-wide STEAM Powered Big Draw Festival 2016.

Local artist-educator Rosy Prue led the fun and relaxed activities in the village with a drawing imaginarium.

Since 2000, The Big Draw (thebigdraw.org) has been promoting visual literacy and drawing as a tool for learning, expression and invention. The festival is the world’s biggest celebration of drawing and has many patrons famous in the art world.

Pictured above putting her skills to the test is Megan Lovegrove, aged 8. mlnf16af10104