Grimston farmer celebrates success of The Strumpshaw Autumn Rally

Grimston farmer Roger Coe enjoyed seeing a historic steam traction engine beloved of his father back in action at the weekend.

The restored Marshall steam engine, VF 4183, which has not been seen in action since 1944, went on display alongside a Marshall threshing drum and a Marshall straw pitcher at the Strumpshaw Autumn Rally.

Frank Coe sold his steam engine in 1944, and since then it has undergone an extensive restoration.

Pictured at the rally are, Mr Coe, left, with Kiki Angelrath, daughter of the founder of the rally, and Scott Bunting, who has renovated the engine.

Picture: SUBMITTED.