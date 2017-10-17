Grimston gardening club give King’s Lynn children’s charity a boost

The fundraising efforts of a horticultural group will be put to good use after being donated to a children’s charity last week.

Greenfingers’ Gardening Club of Grimston and District presented Lynn-based charity Little Discoverers with a cheque for £1,500 at Pott Row Village Hall on Tuesday.

Jenny Haywood, chairwoman of Greenfingers, said: “Monies raised at the annual horticultural show in September, a cake and plant sale in May and the Christmas Wreath Workshop made up this fantastic contribution to a valued group.”

Pictured are, from left: Helen Lilley, Katie Greatorex and Jenny Haywood. Photo: SUBMITTED.