Group campaigning for return of railway between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton

A steering group is campaigning for the reinstatement of the railway link between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

More than 1,300 have signed an online petition to restore the railway link as they believe it will help to reduce congestion on the A149 coast road.

Georgina Turner, who created the online petition, said: “There is no intention to reopen the old line exactly as it was, as building work has made this impossible.

“Effectively this would be a new railway to Network Rail Group standards.”

With the majority of the original railway tracks remaining, the steering group has started looking at various alternative routes that avoid sections where construction blocks the original line.

Ms Turner added: “The aim is to produce a detailed report that identifies route options and potential costs in order to obtain a feasibility study.

“If others with relevant knowledge, skills and enthusiasm wish to help they would be very welcome.”

The restoration of the railway line, which closed in 1969, is estimated to cost millions.

However, campaigners believe the link could be as successful as the recent re-opening of Borders Railway in the north of England.