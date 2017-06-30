Group celebrates seven decades of drama in Downham Market

A Downham drama group has marked 70 years of entertainment at its gala showcase held in the town on Sunday.

Downham Amateur Dramatics Society (DADS) performed a variety of sketches, excerpts and songs that the group had previously showcased in their seven decades at Downham Town Hall in the evening.

Downham Amateur Dramatics Society (DADS) celebrating 70 Years pictured FLtoR Della -Marie Reed Chloe Philpot. Carrie-Ann Lister. Judy Harper.some of the cast at Downham Market Town hall.

It was also an opportunity for DADS to stage their entry for the Hunstanton Festival Competition – a one-act play called Morningstar by Steve Harper.

Pictured are: cast members on the stage at the gala showcase. MLNF17MF060139