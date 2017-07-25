Group ejected from Lynn’s Tower Gardens war memorial

Police removed a group of people from Lynn’s Tower Gardens war memorial, and seized alcohol from them, during an incident at the weekend.

Details of the seizure were outlined in a post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account on Sunday evening.

It said: “Just poured away a load of alcohol & ejected a group of drunks from Tower Garden War Memorial. #NoRespect.”

Following some questions of the officers’ approach to the incident, a further post added: “This is a priority area which we are getting lots of complaints about. The group were loud & leaving beer cans on the ground.”

The response also attracted significant support from other Twitter users.

One said: “Always groups of drunks and oddments in those gardens, have recently moved to local area and wish to walk my children through there but wont whilst they are there.”