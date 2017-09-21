Group enjoy a ‘holiday at home’ in Denver

Residents enjoyed a ‘holiday at home’ this week with three days of talks, activities and crafts in Denver.

The event, which was held at Denver Church on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, is aimed at those who do not get to go abroad during the holiday season.

Rev Judith Grundy, who has organised ‘holiday at home’ for a number of years, said: “The speakers were great – they were really interesting.”

On Monday, the group was joined by Terry Covell who spoke about model making and the history of HMS Neave.

Rev Grundy said she plans to hold the event again next year.

Pictured are: Rev Grundy, third from left, with Terry Covell, far right, and guests. MLNF17PM09135