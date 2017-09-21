Search

Group enjoy a ‘holiday at home’ in Denver

Holiday at Home Event at St Mary's Church Denver (Mon-Weds) Revd Judith Grundy (Rector)(3rd left), with Terry Covell (far right) from Denver who was giving at talk on Model Making and the history of HMS Neave (An Admiralty Trawler on which his father Eric served in 1945/46) he also brought along a model he made of the ship. Also pictured are other guests at the event.
Residents enjoyed a ‘holiday at home’ this week with three days of talks, activities and crafts in Denver.

The event, which was held at Denver Church on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, is aimed at those who do not get to go abroad during the holiday season.

Rev Judith Grundy, who has organised ‘holiday at home’ for a number of years, said: “The speakers were great – they were really interesting.”

On Monday, the group was joined by Terry Covell who spoke about model making and the history of HMS Neave.

Rev Grundy said she plans to hold the event again next year.

Pictured are: Rev Grundy, third from left, with Terry Covell, far right, and guests. MLNF17PM09135