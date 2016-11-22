Group fight school closure with fundraiser

Concerned parents and members of the community set up camp along the route of the One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge on Thursday morning to raise awareness of their campaign and to raise money.

Members of Ten Mile Bank Action Group are fighting proposals to close Ten Mile Bank School, and held a stall with cakes, drinks and banners to fundraise for Children In Need.

TMBAG Children in need event coincides with theone show's Rickshaw challange. ANL-161117-110942009

The group has been “up in arms” since the announcement was made by the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT) a few weeks ago – a consultation on which is to be held tonight.