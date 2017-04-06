Group Grow Wild at King’s Lynn cemetery

Efforts to spruce up a cemetery garden in Lynn saw more than 30 different wild flowers and plants sowed at the weekend.

The Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery took part in the Royal Botanic Gardens’ national Grow Wild project, which is supported by the Big Lottery Fund, on Saturday.

Treasurer of the group Colin Houseman said: “The aim of the project is to spread wild flowers to increase biodiversity, which will support moths, butterflies and other creatures.

“We spread some of the seeds on the southern side of the cemetery, some in an area by the gate, and some on the other side of the road so that people who are walking or on the bus who are travelling out of the town will be able to see them.”

Mr Houseman said the flowers were planted in areas where there are no graves, so that the flowers do not interfere with them.

It is hoped that the plants, all of which are pollinator-friendly wild flowers from the UK, will help transform the cemetery into a more colourful and diverse haven.

Mr Houseman said: “We do have a fair bit of wildlife in the cemetery – we even have Muntjac deer in the cemetery, which we have seen here for about three or four years now.”

The scheme aims to protect wild flowers and meadows, which officials say have been largely lost in recent decades.

Pictured are group members and volunteers: Viv West, front left, and Colin Houseman, front right with, at the back, from left: Richard Abel, David Williamson, Tracy Axall, Ian Hall, and Malcolm Bailey.

