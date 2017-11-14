Group launch campaign to rebuild Walpole St Peter parish hall

A group in Walpole St Peter have held their first fundraising event to help build a new parish hall.

Members of To Rebuild Our Parish Hall – Yes (TROPHY) organised a craft fair last Saturday which raised more than £400 for the cause.

Craft fair in aid of rebuild fund at Walpole St Peter parish hall

Lynne Newman, a TROPHY member, said the current parish hall had been gifted to the residents of the Walpoles by Rev Henry Collingwood Staveley, rector of the Walpoles, in 1924.

Mrs Newman said: “It’s a very old building and it’s used all the time by so many different clubs and groups.

“It’s now almost 100 years old and it’s got its problems.”

There are issues with condensation in the hall, she said, and it is now beyond saving, meaning it needs to be rebuilt completely.

That is why TROPHY are organising events like the craft fair, and plan to hold more events in the future.

Mrs Newman said: “The craft fair went very well despite the atrocious weather– lots of crafters turned up.

“We had lots of beautiful craft and everybody donated a raffle prize. It generated a lot of interest.”

She thanked everyone who helped or took part at the event.

“We also have lots of TROPHY events coming up, including a Christmas afternoon tea,” Mrs Newman added.

The afternoon tea is due to take place on Tuesday, December 12 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at the parish hall, costing £5 per person.

The exact rebuild costs are not currently known, but Mrs Newman said the group are hoping to have an architect survey the building in the near future.

“We are due to have an architect look at it who will tell us what we can and can’t do,” she said.

“But even architects are exceptionally expensive, so if they are any architects who can give us a hand, please get in touch.”

For tickets to the afternoon tea, or to donate to the rebuild fund, contact Gill Henderson on 01945 780783 or Les Street on 01945 780631.