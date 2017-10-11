Group of youths sought after string of assaults in Fairstead in King’s Lynn

Police are hoping to identify a group of youths in connection with a string of assaults which happened in Fairstead, Lynn, overnight.

A total of five offences were reported on the estate, including one of criminal damage and four assaults.

Officers say that all victims have described a group of six or seven youths wearing hooded jumpers.

Insp Wesley Hornigold said: “Officers are investigating all offences with the assistance of our CID.

“I have arranged for additional patrols to be conducted on the estate for the next evenings with the help of our Neighbourhood Police Team and Special Constables and we are proactively working at identifying those individuals involved, though no arrests at this time.

“In summary, we are supporting victims, engaging with partners in terms of problem solving and we have put in place plans to identify suspects and prevent further offences.”