Group welcomes international guests at annual Gallipoli lunch in King’s Lynn

Members of an international group remembering those who lost their lives during the Gallipoli campaign met for an annual lunch at Lynn Town Hall on Friday.

The Gallipoli and Dardanelles International group were joined by borough mayor Carol Bower and local historian Neil Storey.

President John Crowe said it went “very well”, with guests joining from France, Australia and Turkey.

The group will host the annual Gallipoli service at St Nicholas church, Dersingham, on September 16 at 2.30pm.

To join, or find out more, visit:gdinternational.org.uk.

