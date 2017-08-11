Groups club together for West Norfolk Guides’ camping trip

A Girlguiding group in West Norfolk have enjoyed their annual camping trip with help from two Downham clubs.

The 1st Watlington and Runcton Holme Guides ventured to Hautbois Activity Centre, near Norwich, last week for a five-day residential stay.

Their trip was aided by Downham Market Rotary Club and Downham Market Lions Club who both gave donations towards the purchase of a new tent for the Guides’ trip.

Pictured are the Guides with Guide leader Sarah Mack, back left, and Downham Market Rotary Club president Martin Chilvers, far right, with the tent.