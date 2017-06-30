Groups raise thousands for new cancer equipment at King’s Lynn hospital

A number of Lions groups in West Norfolk are set to leave a lasting legacy after raising funds for hospital chemotherapy equipment.

Members of the Lynn, Downham, Swaffham, Hunstanton and Wells groups rallied together to raise £16,000 over nine months to buy at least five new chemotherapy pumps for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Macmillan Care and Treatment Centre.

Decorating Hunstanton in bras and boxer shorts along with quizzes, a dinner and dance, coffee morning, sponsored walk, Easter Egg raffles and auction were among the fundraisers organised.

District chairman Paul Southerton said: “We are really pleased to have raised so much money for a good cause.

“We have more than achieved what we set out to do and it has taken us just nine months.

“The groups have had a lot of fun on this campaign and we hope that it will make a difference to the patients at the Macmillan Centre.”

On Tuesday, hospital chief executive Jon Green was presented with a number of cheques by group representatives.

The individual cheques were: £3,000 from Downham Lions; £415 from Downham Lionesses; £3,500 from Hunstanton Lions; £3,000 from Lynn Lions; £3,600 from Swaffham Lions; £1,000 from Swaffham Lionesses and £1,600 from Wells Lions.

Speaking to the Lions in the London Road Methodist Church, Mr Green said: “I would like to thank you for what you have achieved for the hospital individually and collectively.

“All of your efforts have made a significant contribution to the lives of the people who are treated in the Macmillan Unit.

“You have given something back to our community, and that is something I am very keen on as the hospital is a big part of the community.

“I would like to thank you on behalf of the patients of West Norfolk for this achievement.”