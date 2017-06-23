Guess new King’s Lynn bar’s name and win gallon of beer

The Lynn News has teamed up with the owners of a new bar in Lynn for a competition – the winner of which will receive a gallon of beer.

To win, all you need to do is correctly guess the name of the new venue at the old Jessops site on High Street.

Coat of arms for 68 High Street, King's Lynn.

Owners Elise Rout and Clare Biggs, who will soon close the doors on their time at Bar Red on Norfolk Street, will start their new venture next month.

Clare said they hope to be serving drinks to the crowds of major events in July but do not yet have a fixed date for when customers will be able to come and sit down inside the premises.

Elise said: “We’ve been working for a brewery for 10 or 11 years now and it has been a slog. We know the business inside out, so know we can do it for ourselves.

“With the daytime trade drifting off in Norfolk Street and a lot of the shops closing down or moving on, you are mostly relying on evening trade.

“The businesses are all becoming very much alike and I think we are behind the times.

“It was an easy decision to pick it up, move it somewhere else and downsize it.”

Their new premises will be smaller with a seated capacity of about 30 and will sell craft beers from micro breweries.

“It is going to be cosy and chilled and will suit a lot of different age groups,” said Elise.

“Ninety per cent of all products will be sourced within a radius of 50 miles. We are using local builders and services, including charity shops.

“You won’t see a Blue WKD, Guinness or a Stella, because we want to offer customers an alternative.”

– To win, you need to correctly guess the name of the new venue – the three words which come before ‘Ale House’ – and there are clues from the bar’s coat of arms (pictured).

Send your guesses by email to: newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with the subject ‘bar competition’ or on the back of a postcard to: Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 1HL.

The competition closes at midday on Tuesday, July 4.