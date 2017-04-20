Guides give it some ‘wellie’ for King’s Lynn charity

The Guides in Freebridge Marshland enjoyed a wellie themed event to raise money for the Red Wellies charity based in Lynn.

The night based activities included wellie throwing, an obstacle course and skipping with wellies on the wrong feet.

The money raised was £39 for the Lisa Wiles Red Wellies Brain Tumour Support Fund, who are collecting money to fund research into brain tumour Glioblastoma Multiforme.

Picture: submitted.