Guilty street attack pair remanded for sentencing

Two men must wait to hear their fate following a brutal attack on a man in a street in Harlow, Essex.

Charlie Knight, fomerly of Broadgate, Sutton St Edmund, admitted his part in the attack, while Osa Akpata (20), was convicted by a jury today was warned by the judge that a substantial jail sentence was likely.

Knight (19), now of Sir Lewis Street, King’s Lynn, had already pleaded guilty to his part in beating up Robert Summerville (24), in Harlow.

His childhood friend Akpata, from Bishop’s Stortford, had denied he was the “second man” in the incident. But today (Wednesday September 6) was found guilty of attempted murder after a week-long trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Both men have been remanded in custody since their arrests earlier this year and will now be sentenced on October 27.