Hair masterclass for King’s Lynn students

Budding stylists of the future got a taste of life after college when ex-hairdressing student Jaymz Marsters returned to the College of West Anglia to give students a colour master class with a difference.

Mr Marsters, 26, currently works as a stylist in Taylor and Co, in Downham, and is known for his “out-there”, far from boring designs and vibrant colours, with his work being recognised by big names in his field such as the Hairdresser’s Journal and other well-known publications.

Lisa Gallacher, course director for hairdressing at the Lynn campus, said: “I would like to thank Jaymz and his sister Lisa for their visit.

“Students gained a wealth of knowledge and were inspired by Jaymz’s work.”