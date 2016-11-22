Search

Hair we go for Children in Need at March primary school

Burrowmoor Primary School in March, Pupils involved in the crazy hair day for Children In Need Appeal ANL-161118-154314009

The children of Burrowmoor Primary School, in March, put on the style as they held a crazy hair and non-uniform day for Children in Need (CiN).

The 420 children at the school in Burrowmoor Road really got into the spirit of things as all sort of weird and wonderful ‘do’s’ were displayed.

Burrowmoor Primary School in March, Pupils involved in the crazy hair day for Children In Need Appeal ANL-161118-154247009

And the teaching staff also show some imaginative stylings to the delight of pupils at the school.

Helen Foad, office manager at the school, said: “Everyone took part. Pupils brought in a pound to take part.

“We haven’t finished counting up all the money yet, but we have currently raised just over £400.”

Burrowmoor aims to do something every year for the CiN Appeal – which nationally this year raised £46 million.

Burrowmoor Primary School in March, Pupils involved in the crazy hair day for Children In Need Appeal ANL-161118-154235009

Mrs Foad said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the day.”

Burrowmoor Primary School in March crazy hair day for Children In Need Appeal Some of the staff taking part, LtoR, Susan Dobbs (Head Teacher), Charlene Elliott, Mandy Mc Clenaghan, Adam Daniel, Becky Wood, Laura Wilkinson ANL-161118-154300009

