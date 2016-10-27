Hanseatic ‘bridges’ could be built after EU result

Lynn could lead the way and “redouble” efforts to support the New Hanseatic League following the EU referendum result, one expert has claimed.

In a new essay, local historian Dr Paul Richards has said that the town, which played a prominent part in the Hanseatic League in medieval times, could ensure the promotion of the modern version of the league in order to strengthen links between Hanseatic towns, cities and regions.

In the essay, which can be found in Hamburger Morgensprache: Freiheit des Geistes, der Chancen und des Handels, Dr Richards said: “Lynn (2005), Hull (2012) and Boston (2015) are currently the sole English members of the 187 strong New Hanseatic League, but there is interest in Yarmouth and Ipswich, both on England’s east coast.

“An East of England Hanse could be formed in the future to work more effectively with Hanseatic cities such as Hamburg and Gdansk. It can be argued that the result of the British referendum on the European Union should redouble English efforts to support the New Hanseatic League.”

Dr Richards’ essay entitled England and the Hanseatic League: Past and Present is the only work published in English in this year’s Hamburger Morgensprache, which is an annual publication produced by the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce released every October to celebrate the city’s Hanseatic past and present.

Concluding his essay, Dr Richards added: “The New Hanseatic League has the potential to construct strong commercial and cultural bridges between Europe’s northern cities and regions.

“As a North Sea town which played a prominent role as an English partner of the medieval German Hanse, Lynn is grasping new opportunities as a member of ’The Hanse for Today’.

“People travelling to Lynn by road are welcomed by signs proudly declaring that they are entering a Hanseatic town. The past can and does inspire and shape the future!”