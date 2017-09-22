Happy 100th birthday Gertrude

Gertrude King celebrated her 100th birthday by throwing a two-day long party with her family and friends.

The 100-year-old, who received a special birthday card from The Queen, marked the milestone with drinks, cakes and sandwiches.

Her daughter Ann James said: “She was worn out by Saturday night but was raring to go again on Sunday. She was pleased to see so many people coming together to celebrate her birthday. She had lots of visitors and she was pleased with her card from The Queen. The day went very well.” MLNF17AF09259