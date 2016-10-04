HARDWICK CRASH UPDATE: Family of injured Eye pilot Maurice Hammond ‘encouraged’ by progress

The family of injured Eye pilot Maurice Hammond who remains in hospital after his plane crashed on Sunday say they are “encouraged” by his progress.

Mr Hammond, 58, was hurt after his Second World War Mustang crashed and burst into flames in a field near the former RAF Hardwick base on Sunday afternoon, and is being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The WW2 P-51D Mustang fighter plane close to the former RAF Hardwick base in Topcroft, Norfolk on Sunday 02/10/16. ANL-160310-101507001

A man in his 80s, who is yet to be named, died in the accident.

A statement on behalf of the family read: “Maurice continues to be cared for at the NNUH.

“He’s still sedated to aid his recovery which we have been asked to point out is perfectly normal procedure in this type of situation.

“We understand that through the day the NNUH team will be making further tests and assessments with a view to the best positive actions for his ongoing recovery.

“His family have visited with him and are encouraged by his progress.

“Once again we thank everyone for your best wishes, all emergency and medical staff, and our thoughts and prayers remain with the other family affected.”

The statement also moved to “correct some speculation online”, explaining that Mr Hammond, known as a presenter from television series Plane Resurrection, was wearing his helmet at the time of the accident, which offer him a “very high degree” of protection to his head.

The Diss Express understands the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) remain at the Hardwick site, which remains sealed.

A further update on the condition of Mr Hammond is expected later today.