Hare coursing operation carried out in West Norfolk

Over the weekend of September 24 and 25, Norfolk Police carried out an intelligence-led hare coursing operation on a large West Norfolk farming estate.

Norfolk Police’s dedicated Rural Crime Team disrupted a number of hare coursers and they continue to work with the rural community to identify the offenders.

Spokesman Sgt Mark Askham said: “It is critical that we engage with our rural community and are able to facilitate bespoke methods to tackle concerns of rural crime.

“The foundations of our rural community are strong and the weekend’s activity is an example of how Norfolk Constabulary has responded effectively to a type of rural criminality which will not be tolerated.”

The force said that as fields are harvested, the rural landscape changes and with it, the type of rural crimes which happen.

It added that without the crops to hide wildlife, illegal hare coursing begins to take place.

This crime carries a maximum penalty of £5,000 and can have a severe impact on Norfolk’s ecosystems.

Norfolk Police said it is “committed to working with farmers, gamekeepers and the wider rural community to tackle not only hare coursing but all rural, wildlife and heritage crime”.