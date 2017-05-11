Harley sacrifices beloved hair to support charity

Seven-year-old Harley White sacrificed hair he has been growing for three years to benefit two charities – the little Princess Trust and Norwich-based Nelson’s Journey.

His silken locks, woven into two plaits was snipped off by Heacham barber, Jack Foreman.

“Only too happy to help two worthy causes,” he said after cutting and shaping Harley’s remaining hair into a smart haircut.

“Zak, my eldest, who is now nine, donated a pony pail to the Little Princess Trust when he was five,” said mother Sarah.

“My eldest did it and it was nice to do it again,” she said on Saturday as she watched her son’s hair removed from his head.

The Little Princess Trust, a children’s cancer charity, uses real hair to make free wigs not only for boys and girls who have cancer.

They also offer one wig to children with alopecia, a condition where hair is lost for a variety of other reasons.

Hair which must be plaited has to be a minimum of seven inches in length.

Nelson’s Journey supports children up to the age of 18 who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life.

The White family used the hair-cut to also persuade sponsors to support the Nelson’s Journey charity.

“So far we have £400 in pledges,” said Mrs White.

She is hoping that amount will be swollen by more sponsors at: www.virginmoneygiving.com/sarahwhite70