Harmonious day for residential home in Downham Market

Members of the Downham Community Choir, Singers Inspired, entertained an enthusiastic audience when they visited and sang for the residents and staff of Ashville House care home recently.

The choir sings a capella in four-part harmony, a wide range of songs from African anthems and Latin blessings, plus old favourites like Ain’t No Sunshine and Blueberry Hill.

Choir committee member Nix Marston said: “The audience were clapping and singing along. It was lovely to sing for them, and to see them enjoying the music”.

For more information about the group, visit www.singersinspired.co.uk.