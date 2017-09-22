Harvest’s finest offerings go on show at festival in Ryston

Festival organisers have hailed their efforts a success after they raised funds for the upkeep of the village church at the weekend.

Flowers, berries and vegetables were among the items exhibited at St Michael’s Church in Ryston and Ryston Hall Gardens for the Harvest Flower Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Flower Festival at St Michael Church Ryston and Ryston Hall gardens open day One of the many displays in the church

Organiser Pam Spate said: “It was very successful, we had a lot of people come. The theme was ‘come, ye thankful people, come’, which is a harvest hymn.”

Mrs Spate said the 10 exhibitors for the festival, which welcomed about 150 visitors, were all from Lakenheath Flower Club.

She said the event incorporated many things with a harvest theme, including antlers which were also on display.

The festival was followed by an evensong service on the Sunday which saw a further 30 people attend.

Flower Festival at St Michael Church Ryston and Ryston Hall gardens Sheila Kimberley with her display in the church porch

Entrance to the festival was £5, and tea and cakes were also available during the weekend.

Mrs Spate said the figures of how much was raised over the weekend had not yet been finalised, but the proceeds were to go towards the upkeep of the church.