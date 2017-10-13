‘Have more respect’ plea after King’s Lynn bar thefts

The owners of a new bar in Lynn have urged customers not to steal from small, family-run businesses, saying it is like “taking from my front room”.

The management at Nip and Growler Ale House on High Street, which opened in early September, has said a small number of people are still stealing glasses from them, despite measures put in place to prevent this.

Sign at the Nip and Growler Ale House on High street, Lynn.

Although they have put up signs in the bar asking customers not to take their unique glassware without paying for them, there are still some who are stealing.

Elise Rout, who runs the Nip and Growler Ale House with her partner Clare Biggs, said in a post on the bar’s Facebook page: “We’ve put signs up.

“We’ve asked you really nicely, and still there are a disrespectful few who steal and we will catch you.

“Simple rules – steal from our family business and you are not welcome.”

Nip and Growler serve their ales in glasses bearing the bar’s name and coat of arms, which have been etched on, and they sell them for £2 each.

Ms Rout said the glasses are not sold for profit, as they cost the business £2.06 each to buy in.

She said in six weeks they have sold more than 200 glasses, and a number have been bought as souvenirs of people’s time in Lynn as well.

“A lot of tourists have been buying them and taking them back to Singapore, Canada, and all over the world,” she added.

Ms Rout said they do not want to have to make changes because of the thefts.

She said: “Stealing from small places is very personal, it’s like taking something from my front room.

“We don’t want to have a deposit on the glasses, we don’t want to go down that route as we’re very open here and don’t want to change that.

“We want to be able to trust people, and 95 per cent of our customers are absolutely spot on.

“We’re just saying ‘be a bit more respectful’. If you can afford the beer, you can afford the glass.”