‘Have you seen this picture?’ asks Norfolk police chief

The Chief Constable of Norfolk Constabulary is asking members of the public if they have seen the above picture of him, in a bid to promote internet safety.

Simon Bailey is supporting Safer Internet Day on February 7, and has shared this image onto the force’s social media channels a week in advance of the campaign.

On the day, the amount of views and shares of the image will be released.

As the lead for child protection, Mr Bailey wanted to show that an image can be shared and seen by large numbers of people in a short space of time, and is asking people to like or share the photo on social media to demonstrate this.

Mr Bailey said: “Whilst this image is being used for good, many young people are uploading and sharing images of themselves, some of which are inappropriate, unaware of how many people may be able to see it and use it. I strongly believe that educating young people is the best way to prevent them from leaving themselves vulnerable.

“The National Police Chiefs Council have a strong relationship with NCA-CEOP, the Safer Internet Centre and Childnet, having worked together for a number of years to raise awareness and make the internet a safer place. SID not only provides a great opportunity to engage with industry, education and police partners, who are working together to help keep children safe online but provides a direct engagement with the public on key messages and available support services.

“The reach of the event last year was testament to all the agencies working together to positively challenge and promote online safety. I want to remind people to think about what they upload and share about themselves.

“The internet is a great tool when used in the right way. I hope to demonstrate to everyone, not only young people, that once an image has been uploaded to the internet you relinquish ownership and control of that image.”