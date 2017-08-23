Have your say on Breckland local plan

A six-week consultation has begun on council chiefs’ vision for the development of the district covering Swaffham over the next two decades.

Residents are being urged to have their say on Breckland Council’s local plan, on which consultations began on Monday.

The document sets out the authority’s vision for meeting the housing, employment and infrastructure needs of the district from now until 2036.

People are being encouraged to comment on whether they believe the proposals are suitable and meet national policy guidelines.

Gordon Bambridge, the council’s executive member for growth, said: “Breckland was one of the first local authorities in Norfolk to begin developing a new Local Plan, which will reflect locally-assessed development need rather than a prescriptive national target, and we expect to be one of the first to have our draft plans adopted.

“We have used feedback from residents, businesses and local organisations to shape the document as far as possible to meet their needs and aspirations and I’m pleased that we are now nearing the final stages of the plan production.”

Comments can be submitted by emailing planningpolicyteam@breckland.gov.uk or writing to Planning Policy Team, Breckland Council, Elizabeth House, Dereham NR19 1EE.

A comment form can also be downloaded from www.breckland.gov.uk/pre-submission-publication or requested by phoning 01362 656870.

The deadline for comments is 4pm on Monday, October 2. The document will then be assessed by a government planning inspector and is likely to come into force next year if it is found to be sound.