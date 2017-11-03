Have your say on the bus services in Lynn and West Norfolk

West Norfolk bus users are being encouraged to have their say on the service they receive in an online survey.

The survey has been launched following a change in local management for Stagecoach in Norfolk.

It will ask bus users about the routes they use most often, the times they usually travel, and to what extent their local service currently meets their needs.

The company is also welcoming any suggestions for improvement.

Operations manager Kevin Sharp said: “Over the last few months, we’ve been working hard to improve services and reliability across Norfolk.

“We’d now like to hear from customers about how satisfied they are with their current provisions.

“The survey only takes a few minutes. We’d like as many people as possible to complete it and help us identify where and how we can build a better bus service for them.”

To complete the survey, visit www.stagecoachbus.com or email Stagecoach at enquiries@stagecoachbus.com. The closing date is Tuesday, November 7.

Norfolk Bus Forum is also inviting members of the public to attend a meeting on Saturday in the auditorium at the Forum, in Norwich, from 10am to 12pm.