Haverhill nursery scoops grotto award

A Haverhill nursery is celebrating after being recognised for its fund-raising efforts at a prestigious awards night.

The Santa’s Grotto at Sturmer Nurseries in Church Walk won the ‘greatest charity grotto team’ at an awards ceremony for garden centres.

The grotto, which was created and run by Haverhill Lions Club, scooped the accolade at Garden Trade News’ Greatest Christmas Awards.

The prize was presented last week at The Majestic Hotel, Harrogate, during the Harrogate Christmas & Gift Fair.

This year, almost 300 teams from more than 120 garden centres were nominated in GTN’s Greatest Christmas Awards 2016.

GTN judges visited all entrants from Inverness to Plymouth, from Belfast to Norfolk during November and December to assess their Christmas displays.

Sturmer Nurseries manager Robert Mason said: ‘This is the first time we have entered the Christmas awards and we are amazed to win one of the awards.

‘It’s great that the Lions have been recognised for the fund-raising efforts in a national award.’

Santa’s Grotto at Sturmer Nurseries welcomed 628 children over three weekends in December, raising more than £3,000 for local charities.

Haverhill Lions president David Goodwin said: “Our members gave up a lot of their time to make Santa’s Grotto at Sturmer Nurseries a great success.”