‘He was our life’: Great Massingham mother pays tribute to disabled son following sudden death

A disabled care user, whose day centre group could be facing closure, has died suddenly.

The family of David Todd, who was 53, spoke out only a few days ago about their fears for the group he attended in Swaffham as staff battle to secure a new meeting place.

But, only hours before his story was featured in the Lynn News on Tuesday, he was taken ill at his home in Great Massingham and died later in hospital, despite an air ambulance being called to his aid.

His mother Glenda said he had suffered a heart attack and, despite “very good care” from medics, never regained consciousness.

And she has paid an emotional tribute to her “brave” son, saying: “He was our life. He was happy in his way. He enjoyed life, he enjoyed meeting people and he was our son.”

David, who had mental and physical disabilities, was one of eight people who attended a group service provided by Independence Matters in Swaffham.

The group currently uses rooms at the Westfields care home, which is owned by Norse Care.

Earlier this week, Norfolk County Council, which owns Norse Care, confirmed the service would end next March, though they insisted no user would be left without provision.

Mrs Todd said that both she and her husband, Charlton, had worried about what David’s future would look like if anything had happened to them.

But she praised Independence Matters for the support they offered at the Swaffham group.

She said: “It was marvellous. That was the best place we ever found. They were so happy there. They were in the community. That’s what these people need.”

She says she wants to continue the campaign, both to ensure the group’s remaining members get the support they need and to raise public awareness of the struggles carers face.

She said: “A lot of people don’t know how hard the carers have to care.”